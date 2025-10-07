PFG Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JGRO. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 161.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after buying an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JGRO stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $94.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.27.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

