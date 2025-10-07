PFG Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) $ELP

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 315,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Price Performance

ELP stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

