PFG Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,882.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 142,302 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 679,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,084,000 after buying an additional 152,941 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 575,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEN stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $26.08.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

