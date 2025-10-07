PFG Investments LLC Buys Shares of 14,716 Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,716 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 946.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93,026 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 84,133 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 903,283 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,486 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 789,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,384.60. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,316,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,426,870. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,147 shares of company stock valued at $577,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 68.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

