PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 4,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.4%

CNI stock opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of $91.07 and a 12 month high of $116.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.03.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.