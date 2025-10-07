PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Peakstone Realty Trust $PKST

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKST. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 832,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 157,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 251,858 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.50%.

PKST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised Peakstone Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Peakstone Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peakstone Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

