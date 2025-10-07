PFG Investments LLC Has $209,000 Holdings in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 33,644 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 34.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 51,823 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $293,000. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 47.1% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on LNC shares. National Bankshares set a $41.00 price objective on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cfra Research upgraded Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $196,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 123,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,691.35. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Stock Down 2.0%

Lincoln National stock opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. Lincoln National Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $43.66.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 6.34%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.