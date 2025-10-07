PFG Investments LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 378,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 597,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after buying an additional 76,997 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after buying an additional 35,660 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 55.9% in the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VICI. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

