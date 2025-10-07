PFG Investments LLC Invests $216,000 in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 143,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,008,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research cut Jackson Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

JXN opened at $101.59 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $115.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.42. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,692.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of ($471.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 1.73%.Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,333.33%.

Jackson Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

