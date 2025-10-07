PFG Investments LLC Invests $222,000 in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Fortinet by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.03.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $86.38 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 476,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $46,935,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,730,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,265,548.80. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,486 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $15,607,701.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,072,243.92. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.