PFG Investments LLC Invests $230,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 28.8% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 741,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,692,000 after buying an additional 157,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.1%

BTI opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

