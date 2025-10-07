PFG Investments LLC Makes New $131,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. $RQI

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $14.20.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

