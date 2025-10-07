PFG Investments LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 819.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RBLX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Arete Research set a $116.00 target price on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roblox from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.72.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 111,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $14,556,783.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $773,001.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 46,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,596.86. The trade was a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,876 shares of company stock valued at $48,196,989. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.34 and a beta of 1.63.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

