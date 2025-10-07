PFG Investments LLC Purchases 63 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Saturday, September 27th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $229.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.09. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.06.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,749,900. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,432,412 over the last three months. 32.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.