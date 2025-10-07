PFG Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares $TECL

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Kelly Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 101.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bulltick Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $241,000.

Shares of TECL opened at $131.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.31. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $134.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 3.54.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

