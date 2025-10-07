PFG Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZT

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,917,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 655,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after buying an additional 37,951 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 205,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 28,084 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,765.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:PZT opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

