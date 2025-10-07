PFG Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 32,525 Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. $MX

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 64.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 184,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 72,439 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 22.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Magnachip Semiconductor

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, insider Camillo Martino acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 259,127 shares in the company, valued at $735,920.68. This trade represents a 13.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shin Young Park acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 251,786 shares in the company, valued at $722,625.82. The trade was a 4.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:MX opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $116.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.90. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.

