PFG Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. $SKX

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15,774.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,949,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,272,000 after buying an additional 3,924,962 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,833,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,902,000 after acquiring an additional 324,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,795,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,739,000 after acquiring an additional 583,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,482,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,984,000 after acquiring an additional 174,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 797,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,268,000 after purchasing an additional 541,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.46.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX stock opened at $63.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.19. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 7.07%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

