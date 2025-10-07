PFG Investments LLC Reduces Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $909,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 16.2% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 55,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 0.0%

IDEX stock opened at $167.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.05. IDEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $153.36 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.17.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%.The company had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IEX

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.