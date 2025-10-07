PFG Investments LLC Sells 11,603 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,603 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the second quarter worth $96,027,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 54,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 688,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 532,866 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RITM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Jones Trading lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.31. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.72%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.2%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

