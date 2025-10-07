PFG Investments LLC Sells 127 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $62,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $264,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.4% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. William Blair upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $119.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average is $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $96.96 and a one year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.