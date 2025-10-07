PFG Investments LLC Takes Position in Renaissance IPO ETF $IPO

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Renaissance IPO ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 126.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,099,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 69,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

Renaissance IPO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.41 million, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $54.68.

About Renaissance IPO ETF

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

