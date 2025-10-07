PFG Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP $GHI

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 14,338.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 32,406 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 1st quarter worth $1,272,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 340,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

Shares of GHI opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $244.17 million, a PE ratio of -129.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.98%.The firm had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GHI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jones Trading lowered their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

