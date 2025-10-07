PFG Investments LLC Trims Holdings in KBR, Inc. $KBR

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in KBR by 19,601.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,398 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in KBR by 146.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in KBR by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 71,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 1,402.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.65%. KBR’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. KBR has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.780-3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. KeyCorp downgraded KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

About KBR



KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

