PFG Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

PFG Investments LLC decreased its stake in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 116,833.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $136.00.

Vodafone Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of VOD opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group PLC has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

