Phillips 66 $PSX Position Reduced by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $132.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.99 and a 200-day moving average of $120.43. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael A. Heim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,056.71. The trade was a 9.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,637.65. This represents a 2.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

