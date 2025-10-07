Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 9,572 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited $CYD

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 136.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth $3,383,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth $3,382,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth $1,189,000.

China Yuchai International Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:CYD opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. China Yuchai International Limited has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

