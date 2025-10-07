Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. $GOOS

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,363,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 36,158 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 178,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 112,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Down 2.2%

GOOS opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 3.48%.The business had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Canada Goose

About Canada Goose

(Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.