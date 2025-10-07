Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in OmniAb, Inc. $OABI

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 96,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,529,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 296,711 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 817,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OmniAb Price Performance

Shares of OmniAb stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. OmniAb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $4.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OmniAb ( NASDAQ:OABI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 22.79% and a negative net margin of 275.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OABI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on OmniAb from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OmniAb in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

OmniAb Profile

(Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

See Also

