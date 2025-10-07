Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,471.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 65,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

