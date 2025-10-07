PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $135.52 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day moving average is $112.50.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PHM. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.31.

View Our Latest Report on PHM

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.