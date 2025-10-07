Requisite Capital Management LLC Buys 223 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 22,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.3%

JPM stock opened at $309.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.89 and its 200 day moving average is $275.44. The stock has a market cap of $850.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.