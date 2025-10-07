Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 2,000 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,245,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,295,000 after purchasing an additional 238,679 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE FRT opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $118.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.73 and a 200-day moving average of $95.67. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $302.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

