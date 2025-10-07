Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 63,177 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. $CRI

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,177 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 313.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 45.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CRI. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Carter’s in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Carter’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $30.25.

Carter’s Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.70.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.26). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $585.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

