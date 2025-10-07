Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 16,010 Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Medpace by 47.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 3.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 64.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 24.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Medpace by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medpace from $298.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up from $283.00) on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,600,000. This represents a 14.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.23, for a total value of $5,450,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,380. This represents a 66.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,266 shares of company stock worth $74,111,427. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $530.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $476.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.78. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.05 and a 1-year high of $547.15. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%.The company had revenue of $603.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.760-14.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.