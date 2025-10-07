Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,294 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Sysco
In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,331. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Sysco Stock Performance
NYSE SYY opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $83.47.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%.Sysco’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
