Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.99 Million Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,855,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,871,000 after buying an additional 109,375 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 16,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average is $61.57. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $445.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.11 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

