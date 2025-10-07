Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $5.48 Million Position in Costamare Inc. $CMRE

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 601,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Costamare by 21,575.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costamare by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 525.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Costamare during the first quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CMRE. Zacks Research raised shares of Costamare from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Costamare Stock Down 1.4%

Costamare stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Costamare had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.49%.

Costamare Company Profile

