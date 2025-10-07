Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Vontier Corporation $VNT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,744,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Vontier by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,879,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,683 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,515,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,479,000 after acquiring an additional 999,755 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after acquiring an additional 407,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vontier Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $43.88.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.23 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

