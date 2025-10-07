Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $3 Million Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,560,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,087,000 after buying an additional 179,638 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 50.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $160.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

Astera Labs Trading Up 10.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $220.81 on Tuesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $262.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.54%.The company had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $47,605,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,525,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,453,160.90. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 152,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total value of $25,978,220.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 450,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,648,670.33. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,492,036 shares of company stock valued at $232,607,552. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

