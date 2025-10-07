Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 337,118 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 22.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 85,407 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 10.9% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BEN. Zacks Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 250.98%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.