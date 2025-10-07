Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 2,163.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,882 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 23.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.59.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $144.26 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.57. The company has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.23, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $156,810,731.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $104,797,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,650,598 shares of company stock worth $613,676,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

