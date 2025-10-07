Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,600 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,975 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $114.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.47.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

