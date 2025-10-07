Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Financial Council LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 338,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $251.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $256.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

