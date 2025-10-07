Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 16 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of Finland grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $674.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $608.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $675.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

