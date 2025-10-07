Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $667,392,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 324.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,280,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $504,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,326 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Shopify by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,573 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Shopify by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,554,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Shopify from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.59.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.90, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.72. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.76.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

