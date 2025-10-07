Sicart Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.2% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho set a $295.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $250.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.72. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $256.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

