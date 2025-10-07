Signaturefd LLC Acquires 236 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated $IMKTA

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.8% in the second quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $1,139,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

Shares of IMKTA opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 1.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ingles Markets in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingles Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Articles

