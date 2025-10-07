Signaturefd LLC Buys 203 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 1,364.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 181.4% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $93.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.80. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $150.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $934.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.36 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

