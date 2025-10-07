Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in NIO Inc. $NIO

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,783 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NIO. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of NIO by 4,297.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. NIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). NIO had a negative return on equity of 589.46% and a negative net margin of 34.71%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NIO. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.20 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NIO from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.70 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

